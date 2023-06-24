Russia-Ukraine live updates: Moscow suspends all outdoor events amid Wagner advance

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 1:46 pm

(MOSCOW) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed Saturday on an "attempted armed rebellion," the Kremlin said, after the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group claimed control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, a key Russian city near the Ukrainian border.

Forces loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary leader, were traveling north toward Moscow in the "most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

Jun 24, 1:12 PM EDT

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff cancels trip to Israel, Jordan due to situation in Russia

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has canceled his planned trip to Israel and Jordan due to the situation in Russia. The trip was to have begun Saturday.

Milley also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"They discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and exchanged perspectives and assessments. The Chairman reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler.

The Pentagon said Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is monitoring the ongoing situation in Russia and will continue to be briefed on any significant developments.

Jun 24, 12:47 PM EDT

Moscow suspends schools, events until July 1

Andrey Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, has suspended mass events outdoors and at educational institutions until July 1.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin urged residents to refrain from traveling around the city. Monday was also declared a non-working day for the city. Sobyanin said that a counter-terrorism regime was declared in Moscow and that the situation was difficult.

Jun 24, 12:34 PM EDT

Biden speaks with leaders of France, Germany, UK about 'situation in Russia'

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the developments in Russia.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also briefed by their national security team on the developments in Russia and will continue to receive updates throughout the day, the White House said Saturday.

Jun 24, 10:11 AM EDT

Wagner troop column 300 miles south of Moscow, Russian media says

The governor of the Lipetsk region, which is about 300 miles south of Moscow, said a column of Wagner troops has been spotted in the region, Russian state media reports.

Jun 24, 9:15 AM EDT

What is the Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group is a private military organization run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a longtime ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with tens of thousands of fighters, according to U.S. officials.

Earlier this year, the U.S. labeled the group a "significant transnational criminal organization" and levied new sanctions, while human rights observers this week said they suspected Wagner fighters were linked to the mass killing of people in Mali last year.

Government reports, statements from U.S. officials and insights from experts, as well as other sources, shed light on the Wagner group's history and goals, its alleged wrongdoings and its importance to Russia -- in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.

Jun 24, 7:24 AM EDT

NATO monitoring Russian situation, official says

A NATO representative said the alliance was watching what was happening in Russia on Saturday.

"We are monitoring the situation," spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

Jun 24, 6:31 AM EDT

'Operational combat' underway north of Rostov, official says

A governor of the Voronezh region, about 300 miles south of Moscow, says Russia's armed forces are conducting "operational combat operations" there as part of "counter terrorism operation."

Earlier the region's government reported a column of Wagner Group fighters was moving through the region, an area between Rostov-on-Don and Moscow.

"In the bounds of the counterterrorist operation on the territory of the Voronezh region, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are conducting necessary operational combat operations," the official said. "We will inform further about the development of the situation."

Jun 24, 6:03 AM EDT

Russia in 'so much chaos that no lie can hide it,' Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia appeared to be suffering "full-scale weakness" after the Wagner Group mercenaries said they'd taken hold of a key Russian city.

"Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it," he said on Twitter.

Jun 24, 5:47 AM EDT

Prigozhin responds to Putin, says Wagner not going to surrender

The Wagner Group's Yevgeny Prigozhin responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's calling him a "traitor," by saying he will not surrender or turn back.

"Putin was deeply mistaken about the betrayal. We are patriots of our homeland, we fought and are fighting," Prighozin said in an audio message. "No one is going to turn around at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else, because we do not want the country to live longer in corruption, deception and bureaucracy."

Prigozhin accused Russia's military of targeting a Wagner column with helicopters and jets.

Jun 24, 5:37 AM EDT

Chechen leader backs Putin, says forces moving into 'zones of tension'

The powerful head of Chechnya, the semi-independent Russian region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Saturday he supported President Vladimir Putin.

Kadyrov saiud he fully backs Putin and called Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's actions "treacherous."

Kadyrov has tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters. He said his forces are already moving to "zones of tension."

It raises prospect of Chechen forces fighting with Wagner Group troops.

Kadyrov has previously been friendly with Prigozhin -- his coming out in support of Putin is a boost for Putin, but also raises prospect of serious clashes in Russia.

Jun 24, 5:27 AM EDT

Next 48 hours 'will define' Russia, Zelenskyy advisor says

Russian leaders are "now choosing which side they are on," an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

"The next 48 hours will define the new status of Russia," Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. "Either a full-fledged Civil War, or a negotiated Transit of Power, or a temporary respite before the next phase of the downfall of the Putin regime."

He added, "A deafening 'elite' silence is in Russia so far..."

Jun 24, 3:52 AM EDT

Uprising 'significant challenge' to Russian state, UK says

Members of the mercenary Wagner Group have begun moving north "almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow," in what amounts to the "most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out," the ministry said on Twitter.

Jun 24, 3:25 AM EDT

Putin: Wagner Group moves are 'stab in the back'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said moves taken by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, a longtime ally, to bring his troops into a key Russian city amounted to a "stab in the back."

Putin didn't mention Prigozhin by name, but said that "necessary orders have been given" to defend Russia in a recorded address aired on Russian television on Saturday.

"Actions that divide our unity are in essence defeatism before one's own people," he said. "This is a stab in the back of our country and our people."

Jun 24, 3:12 AM EDT

Kremlin briefs Putin on 'attempted armed rebellion'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed by the country's security agencies about what was referred to as an "attempted armed rebellion," according to Russia's state-run media.

The late-night statement from Putin's spokesman suggested that the Kremlin considered Wagner Group's move into Rostov-on-Don, a key Russian city close to the border with Ukraine, to be a "rebellion."

Wagner's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in an audio message on Friday claimed his forces would now punish Russia's defense minister and chief of general staff, telling other units to stand down and not offer resistance.

"Special services, law enforcement agencies, namely the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Rosgvardiya, in round-the-clock mode, constantly report to the president on the measures taken in the context of the implementation of the instructions previously given to him," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Jun 24, 2:42 AM EDT

Wagner Group claims control over Rostov military facilities, airport

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, said on Saturday that the headquarters of the Southern Military District and all military facilities in Rostov-on-Don were under his control.

Prigozhin in a video demanded that Kremlin bring him Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Sergei Shoigu.

He also threatened in the video that he would go to Moscow.

"We will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said in one of a series of video and audio recordings posted on social media.

He added, "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

