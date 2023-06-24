Today is Saturday June 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


At least two wounded at Scene75 Entertainment Center shooting, officials say

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 1:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(ROMEOVILLE, Ill.) -- At least two people have been wounded in a shooting at Scene75 Entertainment Center complex Friday evening in Romeoville, Illinois, and police are investigating, village officials said.

The two injured people were taken to the hospital, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC