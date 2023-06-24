At least two wounded at Scene75 Entertainment Center shooting, officials say

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 1:16 pm

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(ROMEOVILLE, Ill.) -- At least two people have been wounded in a shooting at Scene75 Entertainment Center complex Friday evening in Romeoville, Illinois, and police are investigating, village officials said.

The two injured people were taken to the hospital, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

