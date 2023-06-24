Today is Saturday June 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


19-year-old indicted for Tyler double murder

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 6:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


19-year-old indicted for Tyler double murderTYLER – A Smith County grand jury has indicted 19-year-old Nicholas Hudson in a double homicide at a Tyler apartment complex. Hudson is charged in the shootings of 19-year-old Donovan Dodd and 17-year-old Ladarius Jackson. They were at the Royal Crest apartments June 15, inside their vehicle, when police found them dead from several gunshot wounds. According to our news partner KETK,the initial investigation had two other defendants involved, but the grand jury declined to go forward. Hudson is currently in the Smith County Jail with bonds totally $2 million.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC