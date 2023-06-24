19-year-old indicted for Tyler double murder

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 6:37 am

TYLER – A Smith County grand jury has indicted 19-year-old Nicholas Hudson in a double homicide at a Tyler apartment complex. Hudson is charged in the shootings of 19-year-old Donovan Dodd and 17-year-old Ladarius Jackson. They were at the Royal Crest apartments June 15, inside their vehicle, when police found them dead from several gunshot wounds. According to our news partner KETK,the initial investigation had two other defendants involved, but the grand jury declined to go forward. Hudson is currently in the Smith County Jail with bonds totally $2 million.

