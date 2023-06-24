Today is Saturday June 24, 2023
10 Tyler intersections without power after storms

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 5:58 am
10 Tyler intersections without power after stormsTYLER – The City of Tyler said at least ten different intersections were without power as of 8 p.m. on Friday. This according to our news partner KETK.

These following intersections were without power.

Amherst Drive and Old Bullard
Beckham Avenue and 5th Street
Broadway Avenue and Independence Place
Broadway Avenue and Rieck Road
Broadway Avenue and Rose Plaza
Front Street and Palace Avenue
Loop 323 and Silvercreek Drive
Old Jacksonville Highway and Sunnybrook Drive
Broadway Avenue and Donnybrook Avenue
Vine Avenue and Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive

City officials say that when you encounter an intersection without lights, treat it as a four way stop.

This story will be updated when further information is released.



