10 Tyler intersections without power after storms

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 5:58 am

TYLER – The City of Tyler said at least ten different intersections were without power as of 8 p.m. on Friday. This according to our news partner KETK.

These following intersections were without power.

Amherst Drive and Old Bullard

Beckham Avenue and 5th Street

Broadway Avenue and Independence Place

Broadway Avenue and Rieck Road

Broadway Avenue and Rose Plaza

Front Street and Palace Avenue

Loop 323 and Silvercreek Drive

Old Jacksonville Highway and Sunnybrook Drive

Broadway Avenue and Donnybrook Avenue

Vine Avenue and Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive

City officials say that when you encounter an intersection without lights, treat it as a four way stop.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

