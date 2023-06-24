Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price dies at 55

ByDAVE WILSON

Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price died Friday, according to the school. He was 55.

No cause of death was given.

Price, who coached defensive linemen for 28 years in the SEC, was a Texas A&M alum who returned to his alma mater in 2012 under Kevin Sumlin and remained there under current coach Jimbo Fisher. Price previously coached at Ole Miss for seven seasons and was at Auburn for 10.

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” Fisher said in a statement. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss.”

Off the field, Price was known for his big personality as well as his barbecue skills, manning the smokers himself each year for his D-line cookout.

Regarded as a stellar recruiter, Price signed and coached stars like Myles Garrett, who went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, along with Justin Madubuike and DeMarvin Leal at Texas A&M.

At Auburn, he coached Quentin Groves, the Tigers’ all-time sacks leader.

With Price’s help, Texas A&M led the SEC in defense in 2020 and was third overall in rush defense, as the Aggies ended the season ranked No. 4.

Price was recruited out of the Dallas area by Jackie Sherrill and his defensive coordinator, R.C. Slocum; he played for both head coaches and was an All-Southwest Conference selection his senior year. Price returned to A&M in 1992 after two years in the NFL and worked as a graduate assistant for Slocum while finishing his degree.

“Terry was a great man,” Slocum told ESPN on Friday. “I have known him since he was a senior at Plano High School. He was a special player and coach, and will be missed by all that knew him.”

Price is survived by his wife, Kenya, and two sons, Alexander and Devin, who both graduated from Texas A&M this month. Devin, who played wide receiver for the Aggies for three years, recently announced he’s transferring to FAU to finish out his football career.

“We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers,” Fisher said.

