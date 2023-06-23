Longview recycling services suspended for week of June 26

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 4:38 pm

LONGVIEW – Recycling will not be collected the week of Monday, June 26, to allow residents to use their recycling carts for trash due to large amounts of food waste caused by the recent power outages. Recycling services are now expected to resume the week of Monday, July 3. Also, sanitation crews will continue to collect storm debris. During this time, collections will not count against residents’ four free annual bulky item pickups. Residents with yard waste to be collected should contact the Public Works department or submit a ticket through CitySend. In order to be collected, debris must be between 3 feet and 10 feet in length. Branches less than 3 feet in length should be bundled. If you need more information go here.

