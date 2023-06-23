Today is Friday June 23, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

June 23, 2023
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Glamorous: If it’s more Kim Cattrall you want, look no further than the new show Glamorous on Netflix, where she stars as the head of a beloved makeup line.

The Perfect Find: In the mood to watch a rom com? Try out Netflix’s The Perfect Find, where Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who falls for a much younger man.

Skull Island: Prepare yourself for an adventure on Skull Island, the ultimate destination where you'd hate to be stranded.

Social Currency: Explore what happens when "Like, share and subscribe" turns into an actual currency in this new reality show. 

Hulu
The Bear: Catch season two of the series all about the crew that works at a Chicago restaurant.

Disney+
Secret Invasion: Nick Fury has been MIA for a few years -- see him make his triumphant return to the MCU in this new Disney+ series.

Max
And Just Like That...: Che’s back, Aiden’s back, and apparently so is Samantha, for season two of And Just Like That... on Max.

Downey's Dream Cars: Join Robert Downey Jr. and a team of skilled experts as they embark on a journey to revitalize six vintage cars from Robert's personal collection.

Prime Video
I'm a Virgo: From director Boots Riley comes the new Prime Video series I’m A Virgo -- guaranteed to be like nothing you’ve seen before.

Paramount+
FBI TRUE: Experience the adrenaline-pumping world of FBI TRUE as agents share firsthand accounts of their high-stakes missions, unveiling shocking details exclusive to those working on the inside.

Apple TV+
Swagger: Swagger is back and its officially senior year!

Happy streaming!

