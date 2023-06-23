4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says San Antonio is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 3:14 pm

PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And, no surprise, the four-time NBA champion told The Associated Press on Friday he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

Parker, who is now retired, played 17 seasons for the Spurs. He won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, so knows the franchise inside out. He told the AP in a phone interview it will be the “perfect place″ for the 19-year-old French wonder, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. “I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years,” Parker said. “And he is going to keep the legacy going. It’s pretty cool.”

As expected, the Spurs opted for Wembanyama, who has been creating huge expectations in the French league. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated in his final season with Metropolitans 92, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

A former member of the French national team, Parker was the FIBA Europe Player of the year in 2013 and 2014 and the league’s top scorer in 2011 and 2013.

Go Back