Michael J. Fox calls wife Tracy Pollan “my forever summer girl” in birthday tribute

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 1:51 pm
C Flanigan/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox can't help but gush over wife Tracy Pollan.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, June 22, to celebrate his longtime wife — and former Family Ties co-star — on her 63rd birthday.

"'She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,'" Fox's post began. He shared photos of him and the birthday girl together, as well as one photo of them with their four children.

"Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan my forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids," he continued. "Love love love you."

Pollan took notice and shared her reaction in the comments section, writing, "Love this and you!!!!"

Fox's birthday tribute for Pollan also garnered love from celebrity pals like Julianna MarguliesJulianne Moore and Jennifer Grey.

Fox and Pollan, who married in July 1988, are parents to son Sam Michael, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, both 28, and daughter Esmé Annabelle, 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



