All you need to know about Fourth of July Celebration at Lindsey Park

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 11:23 am

TYLER – The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 West, on Tuesday, July 4. The fun kicks off as the gates open at 3 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9 p.m.). The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance, and admission is free.

Live entertainment will include music from Complete Weddings & Events. Vendors and Food Trucks can still register to be a part of the event until June 29.

To prepare for this event, Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 3 p.m. Alcohol, smoking and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.

Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be no parking allowed on soccer fields, and parking along Spur 364 will be allowed once all the parking lots are full in Lindsey Park.

For those parking on the street, we ask you please turn off your vehicles.

Officers will assist in directing traffic and parking. Please heed all directions from officers and City Staff when entering and exiting the park.

Tyler Transit buses will also be available starting at 6 p.m., running every 10 to 15 minutes to transport attendees to the park at no charge from the following locations:

Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, 13592 TX-31

Tyler Junior College West Campus, 1530 S SW Loop 323

For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370 or visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.

