Albertson Chosen as Parks Director

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 10:57 am
LONGVIEW – The Longview City Council unanimously approved John Ross Albertson as Director of Parks and Recreation during its meeting on Thursday, June 22.

Albertson, who currently serves as the Director of Putnam County Parks and Recreation in Cookeville, Tennessee, was selected by City Manager Rolin McPhee after a months-long, nationwide search. Director-level positions in the City of Longview are recommended by the City Manager and approved by the City Council.



