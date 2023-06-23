Today is Friday June 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


More excessive heat on the way in Texas: Here’s what to expect

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 10:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma are under heat alerts Friday, through the weekend and into next week.

The heat dome will build into the Southern Plains this weekend into next week, with record highs expected all of next week for major cities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Texas' record heat will continue and is expected to spread to Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Record-high temperatures are possible Friday in Midland, Texas, where it could reach 107 degrees. Temperatures could also reach near-record highs in Corpus Christi, where it is forecast to be 98 degrees.

The temperature in Dallas will be over 100 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Houston should also reach triple digits each of those days, while New Orleans will be in the high 90s.

On Thursday, high temperatures broke records in Laredo, where it was 109 degrees, and Del Rio, where it was 108 degrees. Corpus Christi and San Angelo tied for their record highs at 100 degrees and 107 degrees, respectively.

More severe weather is forecast from Texas to Montana on Wednesday, where damaging winds, huge hail and tornadoes are possible. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC