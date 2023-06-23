Today is Friday June 23, 2023
Man accused in Jan 6th riot blames brainwashing

June 23, 2023
EAST TEXAS — A Longview man facing charges in the January 6th Capitol incident says his alleged actions were caused by brainwashing. Attorneys for Ryan Nichols say in a court filing this week that an individual on social media called “1% watchdog” presented himself as a military veteran with PTSD, who was also a government official with important contacts. The attorneys say 1% watchdog radicalized Nichols and other veterans who had never been to a protest to go to Washington, D.C. The filing questions why the federal government has allowed 1% watchdog to remain “unidentified and at large.” The attorneys allege, in fact, that 1% watchdog is a “federal asset.”



