Supreme Court rejects challenge by Texas and Louisiana to Biden deportation policy

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 9:39 am

Ryan McGinnis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a state-led challenge to the Biden administration's deportation policy.

The court ruled 8-1 that Texas and Louisiana lacked standing to bring the case. The lone dissent came from Justice Samuel Alito.

In his 14-page opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the two Republican-controlled states "brought an extraordinarily unusual lawsuit."

"They want a federal court to order the Executive Branch to alter its arrest policies so as to make more arrests," he wrote. "Federal courts have not traditionally entertained that kind of lawsuit; indeed, the States cite no precedent for a lawsuit like this."

Kavanaugh said while the court held the states lacked standing, "we do not suggest that federal courts may never entertain cases involving the Executive Branch’s alleged failure to make more arrests or bring more prosecutions."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back