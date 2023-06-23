Today is Friday June 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Supreme Court allows a Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 9:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Supreme Court allows a Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks-The Supreme Court said Friday it will no longer stand in the way of a long-blocked Biden administration policy to prioritize the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest public safety risk or were picked up at the border.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC