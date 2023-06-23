Today is Friday June 23, 2023
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 7:56 am
ARLINGTON (AP) – The Texas Rangers are the only one of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball that aren’t hosting Pride Night during a game in June as part of Pride Month. The Rangers say they are committed to making everyone feel welcome at all games. The team plays in a state where conservative lawmakers passed several bills in this year’s legislative session to crack down on LBGTQ+ rights. The Houston Astros hosted a Pride Night this week. Houston is one of the Democratic strongholds in Texas.



