Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 7:56 am

ARLINGTON (AP) – The Texas Rangers are the only one of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball that aren’t hosting Pride Night during a game in June as part of Pride Month. The Rangers say they are committed to making everyone feel welcome at all games. The team plays in a state where conservative lawmakers passed several bills in this year’s legislative session to crack down on LBGTQ+ rights. The Houston Astros hosted a Pride Night this week. Houston is one of the Democratic strongholds in Texas.

Go Back