Coulibaly follows Wembanyama as the French players make history in the NBA draft

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 1:56 am
A whirlwind night for Bilal Coulibaly at the NBA draft was part of a memorable one for his country. It’s a time of basketball renaissance for France. According to research provided by the league, Coulibaly and his much-heralded French teammate and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama made draft history by becoming the first two players from France to both be taken in the top 20. The league says there have been more NBA players from France than from any other country outside of North America. There were four players from France drafted. It’s the second straight year that four or more French players have been taken in the same NBA draft.



