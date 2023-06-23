Today is Friday June 23, 2023
Hallsville creates ‘child safety zones’, limiting sex offenders

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 1:52 am
Hallsville creates ‘child safety zones’, limiting sex offendersHALLSVILLE – According to our news partner KETK the Hallsville City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to create “child safety zones” which limit where certain registered sex offenders may live, enter or loiter. “City Ordinance 2023-03 – Sex Offender Restrictions” creates the “child safety zones” and also makes it illegal to rent to an applicable registered sex offender, according to the city.

Hallsville said the new ordinance applies specifically to “adult convicted offenders involving a child victim sex crime.”

“This ordinance serves to further protect our children and maintain these restrictions once the limitations end at the completion of the offender’s parole or probation. A big ‘Thank you’ to our City Council for taking up this measure of protection.”
The City of Hallsville

For more information visit the City of Hallsville online.



