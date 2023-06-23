Smith County Jail inmates helping to feed East Texans

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 1:52 am

TYLER – As you travel along Highway 155 South, a group of men can be found planting, harvesting and maintaining a garden. What you may not know is it’s run by Smith County Jail inmates to donate all their produce to the East Texas Food Bank. “They’re sitting in line at the jail, wanting to get out here and work,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. According to our news partner KETK they produce enough fruits and vegetables to fill about three to four truckloads a harvest. “That’ll be probably in excess of 160,000 pounds, so it’s a lot of meals for our neighbors here in East Texas,” said Cullinane.

Sheriff Larry Smith says it’s not just the inmates that help out. At times you can find community members and himself maintaining the crop.

