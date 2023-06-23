Louisiana closing season for commercial greater amberjack harvesting

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2023 at 1:35 am

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Commercial fishing for greater amberjack in Louisiana waters is coming to an end for this year. State wildlife officials said in a news release that the commercial season for the fish ends at midnight Friday. It will reopen Jan. 1. The state says the closure follows the June 18 closure of federal Gulf of Mexico waters for commercial harvest of greater amberjack, with the annual harvest limit of 101,000 pounds having been met. The state also said Thursday that the 2023 spring inshore shrimp season will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, in all state inside waters, to allow small, developing shrimp to reach marketable size.

