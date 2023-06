NBA Draft in New York/Live Updates

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 8:03 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are looking to end their four-year playoff drought with the addition of Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. The live update is here.

Go Back