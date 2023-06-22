BBB says watch out for storm scammers

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 8:08 pm

TYLER — The Better Business Bureau says to be on alert for less-than-honest contractors should you need one after severe weather in our area. According to our news partner KETK, scammers will try to prey on your emotions so you will make a quick decision.

What do you need to watch for? Low job bids. No brick and mortar locations and demanding cash. What can you do to tilt the scales in your favor? Take photos of the damage. Then call your insurance company, and get an adjuster to survey the damage. Get everything in writing from the company doing the work and never pay the full fee until the job is done.

The BBB adds it is good idea to take pictures of the license plates of vendor vehicles that are coming to your home.

Do all this and you’ll get a project done and make a valuable contact for future work at your home.

To get more information from the Best Business Bureau go here.

