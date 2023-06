James Cameron responds to catastrophic implosion of the Titanic OceanGate submersible

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 5:23 pm

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

James CameronĀ has responded to the news that all lives were lost in the catastrophic implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible.

TheĀ TitanicĀ director, who has built his own submersible and has made 33 trips to the wreckage site himself,Ā told ABC NewsĀ that the implosion is ā€œquite surreal.ā€

Cameron says he is ā€œstruck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night.ā€

This similarity, Cameron says, is significant because those in charge of this OceanGate deep exploration received letters of warning ahead of time and still chose to proceed.

Cameron was also critical of OceanGateā€™s use of a carbon-fiber hull, calling it ā€œfundamentally flawed.ā€

Five people were aboard the submersible when it imploded, includingĀ Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who Cameron considered a friend.

ā€œFor him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process,ā€ Cameron said.

Copyright Ā© 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back