It’s not justice at all.

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 4:02 pm

Here’s some free legal advice.

If you are so fortunate as to have $1.2 million in taxable income, be sure to promptly pay the taxes. Expect significant penalties – including prison time and a felony conviction that will dog you for the rest of your life – if you don’t.

Let me further advise that given the fervent anti-gun positions of the current administration, you should be careful to truthfully fill out federal Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Form 4473 when buying a gun. Lie on ATF Form 4473 and there’s a good chance that you will go to federal prison and then be saddled with that felony conviction we mentioned a moment ago.

To the extent that your case attracts media coverage, expect to be harshly treated.

This is how the justice system works for you and for me and for the members of our families and for all the people with whom we hang out (i.e.: us little people). Commit a federal crime. Do federal time. Simple.

Such is not the case, however, for members of the elite liberal ruling class. If your last name is Biden or Clinton for example, you enjoy the exclusive benefits of the Department of Justice’s Concierge Justice System, or “CJS.”. Think of CJS in the same way that you might think of the Sky Suite level at an NFL venue, which exempts you from having to jostle with the crowd for concessions and toilet access, or the International First Class Lounge at the airport, which exempts you from many of the discomforts and inconveniences of air travel.

If you qualify for concierge-level justice (which is by invitation only and explicitly excludes Republicans), and if you either happen to break the law or deliberately set out to break the law, in the off chance that you are called to account you can expect to have the consequences of your law breaking either greatly reduced or waived altogether.

Most felonies – including the taking of bribes, election interference, money laundering, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and suborning of perjury – qualify for CJS-level justice. What’s more, if there is probable cause to believe that you, as a CJS beneficiary, have committed a federal crime, CJS policy provides that any investigation of that crime will be protracted to the point that you might have the best chance for the statute of limitations to run out the clock on prosecution.

What’s more, Executive Level CJS service provides for the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue and/or fabricate criminal charges against those who oppose you.

Of course, this is facetious but it’s not that facetious. Such is the de facto state of justice in America in 2023.

As we have witnessed with the travesty of Hunter Biden’s wrist slap on charges that would land you and me in prison, the Swamp has swallowed and rendered void the American founding ideal of equal justice under the law.

Some are calling it a “two-tier” justice system.

That’s an oxymoron.

There can only be one tier or there isn’t justice at all.

