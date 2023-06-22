Today is Thursday June 22, 2023
Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 2:39 pm
Breaking News: Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says The company leading the Titan submersible trip says the five missing crew members are believed to be dead. OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday says its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet “have sadly been lost.”



