Free meals, disaster relief being offered to Winnsboro community

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 1:25 pm

WINNSBORO – Multiple services are being offered on Thursday to the Winnsboro community and the surrounding area according to the Winnsboro Fire Department. No proof of residency is required. You can view the entire list of disaster services are being offered to anyone who has been impacted by the storm by visiting our news partner KETK’s website here

