Bullard ISD names new boys basketball head coach

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 1:21 pm

BULLARD – According to our news partner KETK Bullard ISD has named their new head coach for the boys basketball program. Jeremy Lee will now lead the Panthers boys basketball program after two years of being the assistant coach for the team. Before coming to Bullard ISD, Lee held coaching roles at the varsity and junior varsity levels at Lumberton ISD and Copperas ISD. Lee believes the main goal to success is creating a culture that expands beyond the court.

“My goal is to create a culture that will allow us to be successful year in and year out,” Lee said. “I expect our student-athletes to succeed on the court, in the classroom, and in life. I hope to positively impact every player I have the privilege of coaching, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of them.”

The Panther’s program has been on the rise the past couple of years and Lee intends on building off of that success to continue as a winning program.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to take over a program that has been on the rise over the past couple of years,” Lee said. “My wife Jenneah and I moved here two years ago, and Bullard has felt like home since day one. We envision raising our two girls here and are excited to see what the future holds.”

Go Back