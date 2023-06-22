Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 Kennedy Center honorees

The recipients of the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors were announced on Thursday, June 22.

Among those selected for their lifetime artistic achievements were Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah and Dionne Warwick.

The John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts chose the honorees for its 46th ceremony for their “profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation,” Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said.

“I am overwhelmed to be part of this fantastic group of artists. I started performing when I was five years old, making my parents and family laugh,” Crystal said. “Those laughs have carried me my entire life and career. I so wish they could be at the Kennedy Center for this glorious occasion.”

Latifah also expressed her gratitude for the honor.

“To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not just for me and my team, but for our community,” Latifah said. “The work the Kennedy Center does is immeasurable so I’m beyond grateful for this recognition.”

2017 honoree Gloria Estefan is set to host the awards ceremony for the third time. It will air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+ on December 3.

