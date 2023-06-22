Today is Thursday June 22, 2023
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveal their newborn’s name

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 9:18 am
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The moment has arrived as Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy proudly unveil the name of their precious newborn son.

In a heartwarming Instagram announcement on Wednesday, June 21, Peta revealed that they have named their bundle of joy Rio John Chmerkovskiy.

"Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving," she shared. "We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete Life is good XO."

This news comes just a few days after the couple joyously shared the arrival of Rio on June 18. Peta and Maksim are also parents to 6-year-old son Shai Aleksander.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



