Today is Thursday June 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ crosses $500 million worldwide

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 8:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has webbed up another box office milestone, surpassing $500 million globally.

Variety reports the Sony Pictures release, which opened June 2, has grossed $290.4 million in North America and $215.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide haul to $506.3 million. It now ranks as the third-highest-grossing domestic release of the year, behind Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with $572 million and $345 million, respectively. It’s also the fourth-biggest global release following Mario's $1.3 billion, Guardians' $822 million and Fast X's $679 million.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson and Daniel Kaluuya.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC