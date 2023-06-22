Former Texas congressman Will Hurd announces 2024 Republican presidential campaign

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 7:20 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd says he’s running for president. Hurd hopes to build momentum as a more moderate alternative to the Republican primary field’s early front-runner, Donald Trump. Hurd served three terms in the House through January 2021, becoming the chamber’s only Black Republican during his final two years in office. Hurd also is a former CIA agent who worked in Pakistan. The former congressman made his 2024 announcement Thursday on CBS. Hurd has visited Iowa and made multiple trips to New Hampshire in recent months. Trump’s indictment on federal felony charges for mishandling classified documents could open the way for critics like Hurd to gain traction in the primary.

