Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 1:29 am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton will not be allowed to cast a vote in the impeachment trial of her husband, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Rules set by the senators Wednesday allow the two-term senators to attend the trial but prohibit her from participating. The trial is set to start in September. Ken Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and his attorneys have attacked the impeachment proceedings as a sham. The attorney general is temporarily suspended from office pending the outcome of the trial.



