Tornadoes tear through northern Texas town, killing 3

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 1:26 am

MATADOR, Texas (AP) — A line of severe storms has produced multiple tornadoes on the Rolling Plains in Texas, killing at least three people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Wednesday evening’s storms also produced softball-size hail and wind gusts topping 100 mph in other communities including Jayton, which also was under a tornado warning as the line moved southeast Wednesday night. Matador Mayor Pat Smith said that at least three people had been killed, that others may be injured and that there was “a whole lot of damage.”

