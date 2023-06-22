16 grams of meth seized after police chase in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 1:22 am

KILGORE – A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that resulted in the seizure of 16 grams of methamphetamine. According to our news partner KETK on Tuesday night, the Kilgore Police Department responded to a disturbance call and as they arrived, officials said they saw a man running from the scene leading police on a foot chase. According to the release, police witnessed the man “throw a package under some wood as he was trying to flee.” Police said they caught the man quickly and collected the bag which contained 16 grams of methamphetamine.

Edwin Mumphrey was identified as the suspect attempting to run from police and he was charged with a felony drug possession charge. “Edwin is known to us and his business has affected the city. We will make sure Edwin doesn’t continue to deal on the streets of Kilgore,” said the Kilgore Police Department.

