Today is Thursday June 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


16 grams of meth seized after police chase in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2023 at 1:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


16 grams of meth seized after police chase in East TexasKILGORE – A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that resulted in the seizure of 16 grams of methamphetamine. According to our news partner KETK on Tuesday night, the Kilgore Police Department responded to a disturbance call and as they arrived, officials said they saw a man running from the scene leading police on a foot chase. According to the release, police witnessed the man “throw a package under some wood as he was trying to flee.” Police said they caught the man quickly and collected the bag which contained 16 grams of methamphetamine.

Edwin Mumphrey was identified as the suspect attempting to run from police and he was charged with a felony drug possession charge. “Edwin is known to us and his business has affected the city. We will make sure Edwin doesn’t continue to deal on the streets of Kilgore,” said the Kilgore Police Department.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC