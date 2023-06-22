Upshur County continues to recover from last weeks storms

GILMER — Storm recovery in Upshur County is ongoing according to our news partner KETK. Thousands are still without power, and trees are still down. The county is doing what they can to provide support to anyone who needs it. Some folks in Upshur County have gone days without power, meanwhile, temperatures are high and it’s humid. The county is providing support. “We’ve got places for folks to go, we’ve got plenty of water, plenty of ice, plenty of MRE’s,” said Nichols, of the Upshur County Emergency Management.

Upshur County is offering several cooling stations throughout the areas affected, it’s important to come inside to cool off and recharge. Adding that linemen are working extra hours to get everyone’s lights back on. “Just trying to get everybody back up as fast as they can,” said Nichols. A reminder to everyone to stay cool and hydrated through this summer weather. Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation said they have brought in more than 170 contract linemen and one of their main priorities is restoring as many outages as possible.

