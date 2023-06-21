LSU tops No. 1 Wake Forest 5-2 to set up a rematch for a spot in the College World Series finals

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 9:46 pm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead three-run homer, freshman Griffin Herring pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his longest outing and LSU defeated No. 1 national seed Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday night to stay alive in the College World Series. The Tigers (51-16) forced a second bracket final Thursday night and the winner will advance to play Florida in the best-of-three championship series that starts Saturday. The Gators clinched a spot with a 3-2 win over TCU.

Wake Forest (54-11) will look to bounce back from its first loss in its eight NCAA Tournament games. The Demon Deacons, who have not lost consecutive games this season, are trying to reach the championship round in its first CWS appearance since their 1955 team won the national title. LSU hopes to set up a rematch of the 2017 finals, which Florida won.

