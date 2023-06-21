Today is Wednesday June 21, 2023
Wood County SO say man killed 9 puppies

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 7:54 pm
Wood County SO say man killed 9 puppiesWOOD COUNTY – Wood County authorities arrest a man after he admitted he admitted drowning his daughter’s nine puppies. 66 year-old Jerry Lynn Thompson of Hawkins said to Wood County Sheriff deputies via phone that his daughter was threatening to burn his house down. When they arrived, they found out that Thompson had killed nine of his daughters 12 pups. Which is why she threatened to burned his house down. Deputies then arrested Thompson on nine counts of cruelty of non-livestock animals. He is in the Wood County jail on a $135,000 bond.



