Gov. Abbott adds two more ET counties disaster designation

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 7:54 pm

SHELBY COUNTY – Wednesday Gov. Greg Abbott added two more East Texas counties to the state’s disaster declaration. According to our news partner KETK, Morris and Shelby counties were included due to widespread electrical infrastructure damage. They join Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Wood, Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith and Titus counties on the state disaster declaration list. By having the disaster declaration, the counties will get more state resources, personnel and equipment to help deal with last week storm damage.

