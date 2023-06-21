Bregman has 3 hits to help Houston Astros outlast New York Mets 10-8 to win 3-game series

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 6:50 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had three hits and Yainer Diaz and Chas McCormick hit two-run homers to help the Houston Astros outlast the New York Mets 10-8 on Wednesday to win the three-game series. “We definitely needed to start playing better and I thought we played well yesterday and then found a way to win today,” Bregman said. Houston fell behind 4-2 early after a subpar start by Cristian Javier. McCormick’s home run came in a four-run third inning that put the Astros on top. The Mets tied it in the top of the fourth, but the Astros went ahead for good by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Diaz’s home run. Both teams are off Thursday before Houston opens a series at the Dodgers on Friday night and New York starts one at Philadelphia.

Go Back