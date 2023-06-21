Morgan and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 6:47 pm

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was selected Wednesday alongside veteran Megan Rapinoe and 21 others for the U.S. roster that will vie next month to do what no country has done before — raise a third straight trophy at the Women’s World Cup. Thompson, who has been impressive this season as a rookie for Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League, is the youngest on the roster, while the 37-year-old Rapinoe is the oldest. The players were introduced with a star-studded social media post that included President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion. Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe will each be making their fourth World Cup appearances for the No. 1 ranked U.S. team. Morgan stopped short of saying the Americans were the favorites going into the tournament

