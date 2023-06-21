Florida locks up spot in the College World Series finals with a 3-2 win over TCU

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 6:45 pm

One-run games never get old as long as you’re winning — and Florida is doing plenty of that right now. Florida reached the College World Series finals with a 3-2 victory over TCU on Tuesday, making the Gators the fourth team in history to win their bracket with three straight one-run wins. “It’s not easy to get to this point. It’s just not,” coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “I know I overstate it and say it over and over, but we just played three one-run games and they’re all nail-biters down to the end.”

Cade Kurland, who had struggled at the plate in the CWS, reached on an infield single to drive in the tiebreaking run in the ninth. Michael Robertson, who scored the winning run as a pinch runner and stayed in the game to play center field, ran down Brayden Taylor’s deep fly to make a dazzling catch at the wall to end the game. The Gators (53-15) will play No. 1 national seed Wake Forest or LSU in the best-of-three championship series starting Saturday. Wake Forest would advance with a win over the Tigers on Wednesday night. An LSU win would force a second bracket final Thursday.

