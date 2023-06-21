Today is Wednesday June 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Saturday Night Live’ to host a 50th anniversary celebration at Radio City Music Hall

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 1:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Will Heath/NBC

Lorne Michaels is planning a Radio City Music Hall extravaganza to celebrate 50 years of Saturday Night Live.

The sketch comedy show, which finished up its 48th season on April 15, will commemorate the five decades spent making households laugh on Saturday nights with a celebration filled with nostalgia at the iconic venue, Deadline reports.

Michaels made the announcement at the Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday, June 15, during an event covering the long-running series.

“It will be emotional, but everyone will show up because it’s important. The planning for it, which has taken the last six months and it’s not happening for another year and a half – there are a lot of events happening,” Michaels said.

Michaels says the event is being planned for a Friday “homecoming” night, and that it will feature several musical acts and stand-up routines.

“You’ll see bands that have left a mark on the show, and stand-ups that were part of it from the beginning or relatively recent,” Michaels said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC