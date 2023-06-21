UT Health Tyler Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 12:29 pm

Tyler, Texas (June 21, 2023) — UT Health Tyler has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR (National Cardiovascular Data Registry) Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. UT Health Tyler is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes UT Health Tyler’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that UT Health Tyler has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, UT Health Tyler has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“It is an honor to award UT Health Tyler with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that UT Health Tyler remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“It is a great honor to achieve the highest possible award from such a prestigious organization, which is focused on improving the quality of care for healthcare systems,” said Dr. Brent Davis, Chief of Cardiology at UT Health Tyler. “The NCDR has healthcare systems from across the country participate. The UT Health East Texas Heart and Vascular Institute and its many cardiologists, vascular surgeons and cardiothoracic surgeons strive for the high level of quality for the patients and communities we serve. We are truly honored.”

Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers healthcare provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 56,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

Go Back