Today is Wednesday June 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Alleged classified documents leaker Jack Teixeira to be arraigned

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 5:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking classified documents online, is set to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Massachusetts native, who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, faces six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to the national defense.

Teixeira is accused of abusing his security clearance and posting classified documents on social media sites, according to the Department of Justice. Teixeira allegedly revealed the kinds of military equipment the United States was prepared to give to Ukraine, "how the equipment would be transferred, and how the equipment would be used upon receipt," according to the indictment.

Teixeira was taken into custody in April. He allegedly began posting classified documents online in January 2022, according to the Justice Department.

Teixeira enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, according to his service record, and had top secret security clearance since 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

A spokeswoman for the Teixeira family declined to comment to ABC News last week about the indictment.

Teixeira's arraignment is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in Worcester, Massachusetts.

He could face 10 years in prison for each charge if convicted.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC