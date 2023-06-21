Husband of SF women’s bowling coach quits after his affair with student-athlete

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 4:08 am

NACOGDOCHES (AP) — An assistant women’s bowling coach at Stephen F. Austin is out after the university discovered he cheated on his wife, who is the team’s head coach, with a student-athlete. SFA assistant Steve Lemke opted to resign rather than be fired after the school learned of the affair, which led to a split with his wife, the Lufkin Daily News reported Tuesday. The 38-year-old Lemke, who is married to head coach Amber Lemke, helped coach the team to two national titles and two second-place finishes before resigning April 10. The couple has since filed for divorce, according to court records.

