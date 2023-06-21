White Sox rally to beat the Rangers 7-6

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2023 at 1:04 am

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Remillard singled in Elvis Andrus with the go-ahead run on a play that was overturned by video review, and the Chicago White Sox rallied with three runs in the eighth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6. The White Sox overcame five RBIs by Corey Seager, including a two-run double in the top of the eighth that put Texas ahead 6-4. Andrus tied it with a single off Grant Anderson that plated two runs with two outs. Remillard followed with a line drive to left field, and Andrus was initially called out at the plate by umpire D.J. Reyburn on Travis Jankowski’s throw. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected after the call was overturned. Andrus and Eloy Jiménez homered for Chicago.

