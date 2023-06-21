Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. picks up $18.5M option

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is picking up his $18.5 million player option for next season, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Trent, 24, is coming off another strong season after averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals per game.

Acquired in a deadline deal with the LA Clippers for Norman Powell in 2021, Trent grew into a more well-rounded scorer in Toronto to complement his elite ability as a shooter. He’s shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range on more than 7 attempts per game in his two full seasons with the Raptors. He has also ranked in the league’s top 10 in steals per game the past two seasons.

Trent signed a three-year, $52 million contract with the Raptors ahead of the 2021-22 season and helped the team remain competitive in what has been a time of transition for the franchise since winning its first championship in 2019.

Trent’s backcourt mate, Fred VanVleet, recently opted out of his deal to become a free agent.

