Zendaya is a tennis superstar in the official trailer for ‘Challengers’

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 4:26 pm
Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Zendaya takes on the world of tennis in her upcoming film Challengers.

In the official trailer for the film, which was released on Tuesday, June 20, Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a pro tennis player who is caught in a love triangle between Art (Michael Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor).

Challengers will follow Tashi as she transforms her husband into a world-famous Grand Slam champion, according to a synopsis of the film.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, director Luca Guadagnino said Zendaya, Faist and O’Connor trained for three months.

“They spent like three months working very hard. Everybody -- technically, athletically,” Guadagnino said. He also described the film as a “sexy comedy.”

Challengers will be released on September 15, 2023.

