$8 million Lotto Texas jackpot winner sold in Weatherford

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 2:23 pm

AUSTIN – A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annualized $8 million for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on June 17 was purchased at Tiger Mart 51, located at 102 E. Interstate 20, in Weatherford. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (2-5-13-16-23-38). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $4,784,297.17 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting and congratulating the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 58,117 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,431 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, June 21 stands at an estimated annualized $5.25 million.

