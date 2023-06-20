Bullard man indicted for impersonating a public servant

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 2:24 pm

TYLER – A Bullard man was indicted for impersonating a public servant in Smith County.

According to our news partners at KETK, Jason Fears, 35, was arrested in January after officials said he flashed red and blue lights and made a hand signal at someone to pull over.

The incident happened in Chandler, and the man Fears attempted to pull over called law enforcement. According to officials, the caller followed Fears to Tyler and he was later pulled over for speeding.

After learning about the incident, Fears was arrested for impersonating a public servant, and booked into Smith County Jail. Fears was indicted on May 4 for exercising a function of a public servant without legal authority by performing “a traffic stop using emergency flashing lights,” according to the indictment.

Fears was booked into Smith County Jail on Saturday following his indictment, and was released the same day after posting a $75,000 bond.

